Johnny Cage from «Mortal Kombat 2» got an IMDb page and a «fake» teaser for the action movie starring «Boys»

Warner Bros. has decided to «sweeten» fans’ expectations ahead of the first trailer for Mortal Kombat 2» and released a teaser for the non-existent Johnny Cage movie by Karl Urban.

In the 1990s-style action movie, Cage easily dispatches thugs before being shot with a bazooka — a problem that turns out to be solved with a single jump.

«They pissed him off… They played with his sunglasses… We should have brought more guys», — an overly serious voice says off-screen.

The video mentions, among other things, some of the character’s previous films, such as «Cool Hand Cage», «Hard to Cage» and «Rebel Without a Cage» from New Line Cinema. Interestingly, some people initially confused this video with the actual trailer for «Mortal Kombat 2» — but this is just a teaser for it, We expect a full-fledged one tonight.

To continue the theme of Cage’s acting talents, Warner Bros. even created a separate page for the character on IMDb (though it exists only on a screenshot) with a biography and a list of his most popular films.

Prepare for the return of Johnny F. Cage. The F stands for…. Fantastically handsome. #MortalKombatMovie pic.twitter.com/ZRyUMioPuV — Mortal Kombat Movie (@MKMovie) July 15, 2025

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

«Mortal Kombat 2» — is a sequel to Simon McQuaid’s martial arts fantasy film based on the game of the same name. The finale of the film in 2021 showed where the franchise will go next — Hollywood. That’s where Cole Young (Lewis Tan), a descendant of Hanzo Hasashi/Scorpio (Hiroyuki Sanada), went to find one of the fighters chosen for the army, action star Johnny Cage.

Previously we have seen several official personnel with the aforementioned characters, along with Ludi Lin (Liu Kang), Mehcad Brooks (Jax), Jessica McNamee (Sonia Blade), as well as Kitana (Adeline Rudolph) and Shao Kahn (Martin Ford). The confirmed cast list for «Mortal Kombat 2» also includes Damon Herriman (Kuan Chi), Josh Lawson, and Max Huang — although the characters of the latter two actors, Kano and Kung Lao, died in the previous film.

The premiere of «Mortal Kombat 2» is scheduled for October 24.

Source: IGN, ScreenRant