JPMorgan will allow loans secured by cryptocurrencies next year

Large financial institutions are slowly but surely accepting cryptocurrencies. In May, JPMorgan Corporation announced that allowed to buy bitcoins. In July, it became known that the bank wanted to expand its activities to lending secured by cryptocurrencies. JPMorgan is considering offering loans secured directly by clients’ cryptocurrency assets — including Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).

If the cryptocurrency policy and regulatory environment in the United States remains positive, JPMorgan may launch cryptocurrency loans in 2026.

The bank is always cautious, but it already allows clients to borrow against cryptocurrency ETFs, such as BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT).

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon called bitcoin a fraud eight years ago. And last week, he said that the bank plans to get more involved in stablecoins despite personal doubts about their practical benefits compared to traditional payments.

Source: Financial Times