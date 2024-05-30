Just Cause movie to be directed by «Blue Beetle» Angel Manuel Soto

Square Enix and Avalanche Studios’ Just Cause series has been acquired by Universal Pictures, with Blue Beetle director Angel Manuel Soto set to helm the adaptation. Kelly McCormick and David Litch, producers «Stuntman»will produce the film with their label 87North.

Other producers include Dmitry M. Johnson, Mike Goldberg and Timothy I. Stevenson from Story Kitchen. The team is already involved in the adaptations of Tomb Raider and Sonic.

The Just Cause games debuted in 2006 and offer players dangerous missions in the role of Rico Rodriguez, an operative who specializes in coups d’état. Constantin Film was supposed to create an adaptation, but after many years of failures with this project, it lost the rights.

Last year, Universal launched the hit adaptation of The Super Mario Brothers» and Five Nights at Freddy’s», which together grossed almost $1.7 billion.

Soto’s «Blue Beetle» was the first major superhero movie to feature a Latino character and received positive reviews last year. Now the director is preparing for The Wrecking Crew for Amazon MGM, starring Jason Momoa and Dave Batista. In addition, he is writing the script for «Transformers» for Paramount with Marco Ramirez.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter