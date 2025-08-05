"Just change your phone": Google Pixel 10 teaser mocks Apple's AI delay, insiders add Pro look from all angles

With just over two weeks to go until the Pixel 10 series launch, Google is actively stirring up interest in its upcoming devices. In a new 30-second video titled “Google Pixel 10 | Soon,” the company subtly but clearly hints at Apple’s delay in launching an updated Siri assistant with AI for iPhone 16.

This is the second official teaser of the Pixel 10 series. The first was released two weeks ago and introduced Pixel 10 Pro design in Moonstone color.

The video, which appeared on the official Made by Google YouTube channel, is accompanied by an instrumental version of Dr. Dre’s hit song The Next Episode. This choice is not accidental — Apple bought Beats, a brand created by Dr. Dre, a few years ago. This is another subtle jab at the competitor.

In the background of the music, we see stylish shots of Pixel 10 Pro in the new Moonstone color. The voiceover says:

“You buy a new smartphone because of a feature that will appear soon…

But it’s been out for a year now…

You can change your understanding of the word “soon”.

Or you can just…

…change the phone.”

This is a direct reference to the Apple presentations at WWDC 2024where the company announced a large-scale update of Siri with AI-based features. It was about personal context, screen content recognition, in-app actions, etc. — everything to bring Siri to the level of such assistants as Google Gemini or dominant ChatGPT. But these features didn’t appear with the release of the iPhone 16 or in the next iOS updates. And now they have been postponed until at least 2026, and, according to new rumors, until 2027.

Google, on the other hand, emphasizes that much of what Apple only promises is already working in Pixel thanks to Gemini AI. That’s why the final slogan of the video reads “Demand more from your phone” — a phrase that will likely accompany the entire Pixel 10 marketing campaign. In the end, we see the smartphone in the hand and the date of the presentation — August 20, 2025. Along with Pixel 10, the company is preparing to launch several other devices: Pixel Watch 4, Pixel Buds 2a, and new accessories under the Pixelsnap brand.

In addition to the official teaser from Google, Android Headlines showed Pixel 10 Pro renders showing the smartphone from all sides (except the top and bottom). This allows you to get a complete picture of the design.

The images show the model in the Obsidian color — matte black case with a glossy frame. All the usual elements are in place: the power and volume buttons are on the right, and on the back is a unit with three cameras, a flash, and a temperature sensor.

In addition to Obsidian, several more colors are expected for the Pixel 10 Pro versions: Jade, Moonstone, and Porcelain. They are more restrained than the palette of the basic Pixel 10, which will include Lemoncello, Obsidian, Indigo, and Frost. Google traditionally leaves more experimentation for “regular” models than for Pro versions.

Source: 9to5google, androidauthority 1, 2