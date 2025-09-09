Keanu Reeves wants to return to the role of Johnny Silverhand in Cyberpunk 2

Keanu Reeves has expressed his desire to return to Cyberpunk 2. The actor says he would love to play Johnny Silverhand in the sequel to the cyberpunk world.

His connection with the series began at E3 2019. It was then that Reeves took the stage to announce the release date of Cyberpunk 2077, which eventually became very popular. Now the actor, who donated his appearance to one character, has answered questions about a possible return:

“Absolutely. I’d love to play Johnny Silverhand again,” the actor said.

But the question is, can Johnny Silverhand really appear in the sequel? After all, the events of the Cyberpunk 2077 finale give several options for the story’s development. If CD Projekt decides to make one of the endings canon, it could open the door for a cameo by Silverhand. For example, a return in the form of a digital ghost or even a complete merger with V. But the studio may also decide to leave both characters alone and start a new story from scratch.

Additional details about Cyberpunk 2 appeared in May. At the Digital Dragons 2025 conference, universe creator Mike Pondsmith said that he’s less involved this time around, but he’s reviewing scripts and visiting CD Projekt’s office. He confirmed the main thing: the sequel will have a new city, besides Knight City. According to Pondsmith, it looks “like Chicago gone wrong,” where will be the most realistic “crowd system”. He emphasized that this is not a literal Chicago, but rather a dystopian version that conveys a familiar atmosphere.

In May, CD Projekt officially confirmed that the sequel, titled Cyberpunk 2 (formerly Project Orion) is at the pre-production stage. At that time, about 100 developers were working on the game, and by the end of July the team grew to 116 people. The studio’s co-CEO Michał Nowakowski also noted that it usually takes CD Projekt four to five years to get from this stage to release. This means that we will have to wait until at least 2030.

Source: IGN