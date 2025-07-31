Kia EV4 covered 110 thousand kilometers and wore out the battery by only 5%

Kia has recently launched a new electric car, the EV4. It is available in the following bodies sedan and hatchback. The car has already proven itself in terms of battery reliability and endurance. The Kia EV4 electric sedan has already covered more than 110 thousand kilometers on public roads, all without significant battery wear.

To test the capabilities of the production model, Kia tested the EV4 in real and extreme conditions. After testing on more than 110,000 kilometers of public roads and more than 10,000 kilometers on the Nürburgring race track, Kia engineers confirmed that the EV4’s state of health (SOH) remains at 95%.

According to Kia, EV4 guarantees to retain at least 70% of the original battery capacity after 160 thousand kilometers or 8 years of normal operation. According to the test results, one can eventually hope for even better battery performance after such a run.

The secret of such high endurance is the use of Kia’s new fourth-generation traction batteries. The technology features a smart thermal management system that evenly cools all battery cells. This helps to maintain stable performance and significantly extends battery life.

According to the manufacturer, even during testing on the Nurburgring, which simulated the use of 90% to 95% of the car’s maximum power, the EV4 had minimal battery wear. Moreover, even repeated ultra-fast charging between races did not interfere with the battery’s efficiency.

In addition to the new battery system, the EV4 is equipped with efficient regenerative braking. Kia said the system can recover 25% of energy during deceleration, further reducing the load on the battery.

The new Kia EV4 electric car is already available for pre-order in some countries. For example, in the UK, the Kia EV4 Sedan (Fastback) version with an 81.4 kWh battery and a range of about 610 km costs from £40895 (about $55 thousand). The EV4 Hatchback version with batteries of 58.2 kWh (WLTP up to 440 km) and 81.4 kWh (WLTP up to 625 km) starts at £34,695 (about $47.7 thousand).

Source: electrek