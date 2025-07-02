Kia’s first electric hatchback EV4 launched in Europe — record range and price from $47.7 thousand

Enthusiasts are interested in electric vehicles with a long range, modern design and onboard technology. That’s exactly what the new Kia EV4, the brand’s first electric hatchback, aims to be.

After a successful launch of the EV4 sedan in the spring, which became a bestseller in its second month of sales, Kia decided to launch a hatchback version. Moreover, this new product is the electric vehicle with the highest autonomy in Kia’s lineup, capable of driving up to 625 km on the WLTP cycle. This is a record figure for the brand.

The hatchback is based on the same E-GMP platform as Kia’s other electric cars, but is adapted specifically for the European market. The base EV4 Air is available with two battery options: 58.2 kWh (up to 439 km) or 81.4 kWh (625 km). The GT-Line and GT-Line S sporty trims are only available with the large battery, which provides up to 583 km on a single charge. The electric vehicle supports fast charging with a 350 kW DC charger. The standard battery reaches 80% in 29 minutes, and the larger battery in —31 minutes.

All versions of the EV4 are equipped with a single electric motor on the front axle with a capacity of 201 hp (150 kW) with 283 Nm of torque. Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h takes 7.5 seconds. The GT-Line series is distinguished not by its dynamics but by its design: low-profile 19-inch tires, a sporty three-spoke steering wheel, HUD, lumbar support in the driver’s seat, etc.

Dimensions of the Kia EV4 hatchback: length — 4430 mm, width — 1860 mm, height — 1485 mm. The car is similar in size to the Kia XCeed. In the basic seat position, the trunk has a useful volume of 435 liters, which should be enough for city trips and travel.

The interior of the new EV4 echoes the design of Kia’s other new models — EV3 and EV9. The centerpiece is the ccNC multimedia system with two 12.3-inch screens for the driver and infotainment combined into a panoramic display. There is a separate 5.3-inch touchscreen for climate control. The car also received a built-in AI assistant based on ChatGPT and new modes: Rest Mode and Theater Mode — for relaxation and entertainment in the cabin.

The Kia EV4 hatchback will be produced at Kia’s plant in Slovakia to ensure fast delivery to European markets. The car has already gone on sale in the UK. The starting price starts from £34695 (about $47700).

Kia EV4 model Starting price Workload (WLTP) Air Standard Range £34 695 ($47 700) 439 km Air Long Range £37 695 ($51 700) 625 km GT-Line £39 395 ($54 000) 583 km GT-Line S £43 895 ($60 200) 583 km

Kia has also announced a new — EV4 Fastback modification, but the company promises to provide details about it later.

Source: electrek