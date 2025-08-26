Kiss My Radio: Ukraine launches the first "radio" for IT professionals with tracks for coding

The platform company Kiss My Apps has launched Kiss My Radio, the first “radio” for IT professionals in Ukraine. At its core, it’s a series of Spotify playlists that can be played in the background of coding, design, or other work tasks.

What playlists are available?

Currently, Kiss My Radio offers 7 selections:

“For a cool CTR” — an energetic background for creating advertising creatives;

“So that the build doesn’t fall down” — rhythms for night code sprints and stable CI/CD;

“Dancing around ROMI” — a playlist for those who think in terms of payback percentages;

“Concentration SPRINT” — music for deep concentration and “deep work”;

“CEO’s Ukrainian Flow” is a selection of contemporary Ukrainian indie and electronic music by Kiss My Apps founder Dmytro Lola;

“Powered by KMA People” — a set of favorite tracks by the company’s team;

“Fresh Friday Drops” is a playlist that “opens the door to the weekend” and will collect the freshest tracks.

Where can I find the selections?

Playlists can be found on Spotify: both by searching for “Kiss My Radio” and by the names of the playlists.

“Work schedule” Kiss My Radio

The selections will be updated every Friday, and “large-scale releases” will be issued once a month.

Kiss My Apps says that the idea of a “radio for IT people” arose from the lack of quality content to work to music: most YouTube sets have already been listened to, and finding new music takes time and resources.

Kiss My Apps — is a Ukrainian platform company founded in 2022, part of the FRACTAL IT group (formerly Netpeak Group), and currently has more than 100 million users.