Konami shows the most detailed map of Silent Hill f — Ebisugaoka, forests and winding roads

Silent Hill f revealed the entire map of — with the village of Ebisugaoka, surrounding areas and wooded areas.

Konami and NeoBards Entertainment at Gamescom 2025 showed not only a story trailer that better reveals the story of the main character and the mysterious man and a map. So far, this is a promo that is presented in the form of a drawing on fabric. A first glance reveals the structure of the upcoming game, where players will find themselves in 1960s Japan, inspired by a real city.

In the center of the map is Ebisugaoka with several surrounding neighborhoods that look structured. From there, more winding roads and forest trails lead deeper into the isolated area. As in the classic Silent Hill, the routes will not be straightforward — you will have to look for the path, opening new passages and returning to familiar areas.

Previously, we saw only fragments of gameplay with temples and narrow streets, between the rice paddy and the afterlife. So now we can roughly imagine what the world will look like. At the same time, Konami warns that the final map may differ: the location of buildings or roads may still change during the development process. The developers have also confirmed that the world will be unified and without classic downloads between zones. This should make the exploration smoother and more continuous.

Silent Hill f is being developed on Unreal Engine 5. It is the first game in the series to take place in a Japanese village of the Shōwa era, rather than in the town of the same name. The protagonist is Hinako, who has to face her own trauma and uncover what the hell is going on in the area. In one of the commercials, there was a phrase that the main character is a traitor: but neither here nor there is it fully explained why.

Silent Hill f is scheduled for release on September 25, 2025 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The game will be released on Steam without Denuvo. Those who purchase the Deluxe Edition will have two days of early access. Currently available in Steam pre-orders are open, starting at ₴1,475.

