Korean The Witcher? Woochi the Wayfarer — a mystical RPG with monsters, shamans, and rituals teaser released

Korean Nexon Games and LoreVault studio showed their new project — Woochi the Wayfarer, an adventure RPG that resembles The Witcher in its vibe.

The first teaser, which lasts two and a half minutes, sets a dark and atmospheric tone. The story is set in a fantasy Korea during the Joseon era and is inspired by the classic novel The Tale of Jeon Woochi. The protagonist is Jeon Woochi, a magician and warrior who uses his powers to fight injustice and deceive corrupt officials.

The teaser trailer begins with the shaman Myoan, who is performing a spooky ritual with a snake in a shrine under the night sky. Upon learning about it, a magical bird (with a hat) flies to the protagonist. Jeong Woo-chi listens to the story and immediately sets out to deal with the shaman: he passes through a huge tree during the day and finds himself not far from her.

It is clear from the footage that his weapon senses magical power or monsters, as it begins to glow blue when close to an enemy. When the shamaness notices him, she starts laughing hysterically, everything around her bursts into flames and she turns into a monster.

“Tell the heavens we are rising again,” Jeong Woochie soon says.

Woochi the Wayfarer claims to be a large-scale story with magical locations, mythical creatures, and dynamic battles. The developers say that they want to create an adventure game that can be understood by players from all over the world, but at the same time is deeply immersed in the atmosphere of Korean folklore. To do this, the developers consult with experts in Korean literature and music and visit historical locations to convey the architecture, costumes, and lifestyle. The soundtrack is composed by Jeong Jae-il, the composer of Parasites and Squid Game. His music mixes traditional motifs with a modern orchestral sound.

Judging by the first trailer, the approach is reminiscent of The Witcher: monster-reactive weapons, medieval setting, homage to folklore, and dark fantasy atmosphere. It will be interesting to see what the project is like and whether it will be another disappointment. Meanwhile, the creators of the original The Witcher are developing Continuation of the “liquid” Cirithat impressed the players during the technical demonstration of the gameplay. In parallel, the studio is working on Project Hadar, which will be a melee action RPG.

Woochi the Wayfarer is powered by Unreal Engine 5 and is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The release date is not yet known, and the title’s page has not yet appeared on Steam.

