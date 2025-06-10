Kwisatz Haderach! In Dune: Awakening, players were able to ride a sandworm — despite the lack of such a mechanic

Dune: Awakening has its own case with a «cat Shai Khulud Schrödinger» — giant worms are both saddled and unsaddled.

The developers had planned to leave the desert monsters of Arakis as masters of the sands — but players figured out how to make them into minibuses. Currently, sandworm riding is not an official feature in Dune: Awakening, which was released today. Creative director Joel Baylos said that the opportunity was abandoned due to high technical costs. In the movies, sand giants are used to move through impassable southern sandstorms. But Dune: Awakening can’t do that… or so we thought.

Desperate bugofic seekers have found ways to ride these giants. For example, SgtDolphin published on RedditWe can see him luring Shai Khulud to the dune, jumping on his back and riding him. We assume that he uses a combination of skills and equipment to safely jump over the open mouth of the sandworm and onto its back.

The Bindu Sprint ability is available to the Bene Hesserit class and is part of their Weirding Way skill tree. It allows the player to instantly accelerate using control over the nervous system and muscles. It was planned that the ability would help to cross dangerous desert areas or escape from combat situations — but players found a more epic option.

In addition, the so-called «worm rider» can temporarily levitate, most likely thanks to Emperor’s Wings Mk1 — a unique suspension belt. It allows you to slowly glide into the air after a double jump. Combine it with a grab hook or Bindu Sprint to speed up the process.

We’d like to add that Dune: Awakening was released in full on June 10. Players who purchased Deluxe or Ultimate Edition they were granted access five days ago. They complained about problems with servers, but this did not cancel 84% of favorable reviews for other aspects of the game.

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

Source: PC Gamer