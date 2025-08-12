"Kyivstar and the Ministry of Digital Transformation tested text messaging via Starlink and regular smartphones

Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov and Kyivstar CEO Oleksandr Komarov exchanged messages from smartphones using Starlink Direct to Cell.

The first testing of Direct to Cell technology in Ukraine was conducted in Zhytomyr region. Along with the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan and New Zealand, Ukraine became one of the first countries in the world to was the first country in Europe that launch this technology.

“With Starlink Direct to Cell, Ukrainians will be able to stay connected where there is no mobile network coverage, such as in the mountains, during power outages or emergencies. To use the technology, there will be no need to buy antennas or additional equipment. All you need is a regular 4G-enabled smartphone and a Kyivstar SIM card — regular or virtual,” the Ministry of Digital Transformation said in a statement.

“Testing such an advanced technology is a breakthrough for Ukraine. Despite the war, destruction and daily challenges, we as a business do not stop. We are investing, continuing to work and proving that Ukrainian resilience is not only about defense, but also about development. For us, it is an investment in security and the future. Direct to Cell is a strategically important technology that will allow us to stay connected in the most difficult conditions,” emphasized Komarov.

The full launch of Starlink Direct to Cell for Kyivstar subscribers is scheduled for the fall of 2025. The technology is currently undergoing beta testing. The direct satellite connection should be available to all Kyivstar subscribers with 4G smartphones. According to the company, its engineers will continue field trials across Ukraine to test the transmission of messages and mobile data in real-world conditions.

Kyivstar is currently in talks with smartphone manufacturers about software updates needed to provide the service. In the future, the company plans to extend the service to Viber, WhatsApp, Telegram, etc.

Sources: Мінціфра, Михайло Федоров, “Київстар”