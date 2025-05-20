Laptops with NVIDIA RTX 50 have improved performance and driver consumption — the result is noticeable

NVIDIA has fixed one of the biggest problems with laptops with GeForce RTX 50 — graphics cards without mentioning it in the official release notes (only later in the forum).

Previously, reviewers have noticed that NVIDIA RTX 50 mobile graphics cards do not «utilize» the nominally available power. Models with a maximum TGP, which varies depending on the system but usually reaches 175W, barely reached 170W.

Startup laptops with RTX 50 was postponed at one time. When they were released and the first performance tests were published (mainly of Razer Blade laptops), they did not reflect the full potential of the video cards, which lacked power due to the lack of TGP. Later reviews of other laptops confirmed this and the result. Naturally, users were outraged by the low performance: for example, the RTX 5090 under certain conditions performed even worse than the RTX 4090.

NVIDIA has officially confirmed the fix on the GeForce forums — after the driver has already been released. Reviewers, such as YouTuber GizmoSlipTech, have already confirmed that the driver update solves the problem. It increases the clock speed of the GPU by about 50 MHz and improves performance by a few frames per second — although this is not a huge jump.

Source: VideoCardz