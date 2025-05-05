Leading Microsoft executive considers Apple macOS better than Windows 11

«If Ballmer was CEO, I would have been fired for this tweet», — jokes Merrill Fernando, senior product manager at Microsoft. His April post went viral.

A senior Microsoft executive used a recent viral photo of singer Katy Perry after she returned to Earth from a short space trip. It showed Perry kissing the ground after a successful flight. The post was a joke, but if a person is a leader in a well-known company, they get a lot of attention. It received over 700 thousand views and over 11 thousand likes.

Me going back to macOS after being forced to spend an hour on Windows pic.twitter.com/lXwJibVjWb — Merill Fernando (@merill) April 20, 2025

After the unexpected success, Fernando told us more about his workstation, as well as other details of his context. His favorite device is working MacBook (Microsoft gave you the option of choosing a Mac or Windows PC), and for personal projects like podcasts, newsletters, or open source software creation, it uses Mac Studio.

The manager says that he also uses Microsoft services, including DevBox, remotely through the macOS app. And when he needs to run something in Windows, he launches a Parallels virtual machine.

This is how my desktop looks like I avoid doing personal things on my work laptop and use Mac Studio for my podcast, newsletter and other open source projects. pic.twitter.com/LoJ2JwuQx8 — Merill Fernando (@merill) April 21, 2025

Speaking of productivity, Merrill Fernando mentions Raycast as his secret ingredient for quickly switching between Teams, Outlook, VSCode, Terminal, and other apps. To browse the web, he uses Microsoft Edge in work tasks, and personally — the Arc browser. Fernando is still in office, so the current Microsoft management does not consider the use of competitive products to be a great sin.