Lenovo has announced its own Copilot+ PCs: Yoga Slim 7x for consumers and ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 for business

Lenovo has introduced its first Copilot+ PCs based on the Snapdragon X Elite processor: Yoga Slim 7x and ThinkPad T14s Gen 6. The new chip contains a 12-core Qualcomm Oryon CPU, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, and a special Qualcomm Hexagon NPU, and processes up to 45 trillion operations per second.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x is positioned as a compact and thin laptop for content creators that speeds up content editing, rendering, and processing. The neural processor provides access to features such as image creation from text description, advanced photo and video editing, text creation, and suggestions for improvements.

The device weighs 1.28 kg and is 12.9 mm thick. It features a 14.5-inch PureSight OLED touchscreen display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 3K resolution (3072×1920 pixels), 90Hz refresh rate, and 1000 nits peak brightness with 100% sRGB and P3 color gamut support. The configuration includes up to 32 GB of RAM and up to 1 TB of storage. The infrared webcam with FHD resolution (1920 x1080 pixels) and Mobile Industrial Processor Interface (MIPI) has 4 Voice ID microphones. The Lenovo Premium Suite audio system has 4 speakers. The Premium Suite keyboard has a 1.5 mm travel on each of the keys, and the trackpad up to 135×80 mm in size has a new Yoga coating with long-term grease-repellent properties. The 70 Wh battery provides a battery life of «to several days».

Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6

This is Lenovo’s first commercial Copilot+ PC. It includes features to protect data and privacy. Lenovo, Qualcomm, and Microsoft have compiled a list of more than one hundred enterprise software applications from independent developers. Software partners, such as SentinelOne, allow enterprises to provide reliable, multi-layered protection against ransomware, among other things. In addition, ThinkShield provides threat detection and a secure boot process based on artificial intelligence.

ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 offers a 14-inch display in three different versions:

WUXGA resolution, IPS, 400 nits, 100% sRGB,

WUXGA resolution, IPS, touch screen, 400 nits, 45% NTSC6,

2.8K OLED resolution, 400 nits, 100% DCI-P3, Dolby Vision, HDR True Black 500.

In this case, it is possible to install up to 64 GB of RAM and up to 1 TB of storage. The device also has an FHD infrared camera with a Mobile Industrial Processor Interface (MIPI) and a physical shutter for privacy. Although the battery capacity is 58 Wh, the manufacturer still promises a «multi-day battery life» thanks to the use of a «more energy-efficient low-power display panel». The system also has a fingerprint reader on the power button. The dimensions are 313.6×219.4×16.9 mm and the weight starts at 1.24 kg.