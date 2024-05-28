Lenovo is preparing a simplified Legion Go Lite console — lighter, powered by the same AMD Ryzen Z1 processor

The Lenovo Legion Go portable gaming console has a large 8.8″ screen and detachable joysticks that add convenience that competitors lack. However, some of them are lighter, like ASUS ROG Ally — according to the data Windows Central, Lenovo will also soon be ready to offer a lighter and thinner version.

Lenovo Legion Go may seem heavy and large to some reviewers. All the features and powerful cooling add weight to the device. The console weighs almost 200 grams more than the ROG Ally. Sources familiar with Lenovo’s plans say that a smaller version of the Lenovo Legion Go is on the way.

The Lenovo Legion Go Lite console will feature the same AMD Ryzen Z1 processor and some improvements over its predecessor. It is not known exactly what changes will take place, but the new device may get a slightly smaller display, no detachable joysticks, and a lower price. ASUS has a cheaper version of its Ally that uses the AMD Ryzen Z1 chip (not Extreme).

It is known that Lenovo will present Legion Go Lite soon. Given the Computex 2024 exhibition and the data on competitors’ offers at the exhibition, we can expect it to appear there.