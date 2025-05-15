Lenovo Legion Pro 7 is already in Ukraine – offering a gaming laptop for UAH 166 thousand

Lenovo has announced the launch of the new 10th generation Legion Pro 7 laptop in Ukraine. For the first time in the lineup, the new product received a PureSight OLED display with a refresh rate of 240 Hz.

Specifications of Lenovo Legion Pro 7

The new Lenovo Legion Pro 7 features a 16-inch OLED display with a WQXGA resolution (2560×1600 pixels, 16:10 aspect ratio), 240 Hz refresh rate, and 500 nits of brightness. It supports NVIDIA G-SYNC and Dolby Vision, as well as TÜV Rheinland certification.

In the maximum configuration, the gaming laptop is equipped with an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor and a video card NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 with 24 GB of GDDR7 video memory. The configuration can include up to 64 GB of DDR5 RAM and a PCIe Gen5 drive with a capacity of up to 2 TB.

The device uses an updated Coldfront Hyper cooling system with a large evaporation chamber that dissipates up to 250 watts of heat. The battery has a capacity of 99.99 Wh and provides up to 5 hours of battery life. The Super Rapid Charge technology allows you to charge the battery by 70% in 30 minutes. The device is also compatible with 140 W USB-C, which will allow you to recharge the device from other sources.

Among other things, it mentions a case made of anodized metal, RGB key illumination (with Legion Spectrum support), and a full-size digital pad. The Lenovo Legion Pro 7 laptop has a Thunderbolt 4 port, USB-C with Power Delivery, a combined audio jack, four USB-A, HDMI 2.1, and Ethernet (2.5GbE). The device supports Wi-Fi 7.

The currently popular AI was not spared Artificial intelligence controls the operation of the cooling fans (acoustic sound synchronization function), and Lenovo AI Engine+ adapts performance and power consumption parameters in real time to the needs of current tasks. The AI recognizes the game being played and adjusts the optimal performance parameters. Additionally, the manufacturer claims that the AI-controlled system increases battery life by 10%.

Price

The 10th-generation Lenovo Legion Pro 7 gaming laptop is already available in Ukraine with a suggested price of UAH 165,999. The base configuration includes a Core Ultra 9 275HX processor, 32 GB of RAM, an RTX 5080 graphics card, a 1024 GB SSD, and is shipped without an operating system.