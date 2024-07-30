Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 laptop has up to 29 hours of battery life — price «bites»

Lenovo has started rolling out the ThinkPad T14s Gen 6. The company claims that the laptop with Snapdragon X Elite supports up to 29 hours of battery life.

Even among other Windows 11 laptops with Qualcomm processors is outstanding autonomy. Marketing statements, of course, do not always correspond exactly to reality, but they still have to be based on something.

Lenovo is known to have measured 29 hours of battery life in the ThinkPad T14s local video playback test. It should be provided by the built-in 58 Wh battery — a moderate amount even for a thin and light modern laptop that weighs only 1.24 kg and is 16.9 mm thick.

Lenovo ThinkPad T14s has a Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor with 12 Oryon cores based on ARM architecture. The cooling system with two fans is known. The laptop has 32 GB of LPDDR5x 8448 MHz RAM and a 1 TB SSD drive.

The 14″ display has a resolution of 2800 x 1800 pixels (2.8K) and HDR True Black 500 certification, 100% DCI-P3 color space coverage, Dolby Vision support, anti-reflective coating, and low blue light.

The ThinkPad T14s is equipped with 2 USB-A, 2x Thunderbolt 4, 1x HDMI 2.1, a SIM card slot, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 7, a 3.5 mm audio jack and a noise-canceling microphone. This laptop is designed for business, so it has a better selection of ports than many others and some special features. it is also more durable than regular consumer models.

The laptop can already be see in the official Lenovo store in the United States at a price of $1754. It is noted that a 35% discount of $2699 has been applied.

Source: Tom`s Hardware