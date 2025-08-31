Lenovo tried to make Pivo, but it turned out to be a laptop with a rotating screen

Despite its name, Lenovo’s new product has nothing to do with brewing. The name Pivo is more of a reference to swivel screens. Some monitors have this option, but not yet laptops.

Lenovo is no stranger to concept development. In recent years, the company has shown a laptop with a transparent screen, laptop with folding and with sliding screen. Not all of them made it to the market, but one of them was realized in turned into ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable.

Obviously, the ideas are not yet exhausted: Lenovo Project Pivo, for which said Evan Blass, a well-known whistleblower, demonstrates a rotating screen. It is possible to physically rotate the display from horizontal to portrait mode and vice versa. Sometimes a vertical screen is really necessary for some documents, and this orientation also provides new opportunities for arranging windows.

The first question that comes to mind is how durable is this design? However, there are already many models of folding and other devices on the market that involve physical manipulation of the shape, so why not? At the very least, the mechanism can be made quite reliable if desired.

The obvious concern is the durability of the mechanism. What happens if dust or sand gets into it? What if users forget to turn the screen before closing the laptop? It seems that in the latter case, the device will still be able to close.

The Lenovo model with a sliding screen cost $3499 at the time of its debut, but it is already hard to find on sale. Theoretically, this format makes sense, but it may have appeared too early. According to VideoCardz, the rotating Lenovo Project Pivo has a better chance of hitting the market at a better price.