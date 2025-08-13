Leon Kennedy will appear in Resident Evil 9, but for the last time for the franchise, — insider

One of the most famous and beloved faces of Resident Evil, Leon Kennedy, may disappear from the franchise. An insider says that after Requiem, he will participate in the main events of the series.

Insider Aesthetic Gamer says that after the game’s release in February 2026, we won’t see Leon’s big appearance any more. A part of the story subtitled “Long-awaited endings and new beginnings” will complete Leon’s story arc in Resident Evil. This is not a complete disappearance — the character can return to CGI movies or flashbacks. However, the character will no longer develop a new story.

AestheticGamer1 suggests that the farewell can be storytelling, like the line “I’m getting too old for this” or something similar. That is, players will probably see the final chord for the character, with whom the series has been going hand in hand for decades. As you know, Leon first appeared in Resident Evil 2 when he arrived in the virus-infested Raccoon City. The ninth part of the series returns to this city — already destroyed by powerful blows. Familiar locations turned into ruins, where a new heroine wandered in Grace Ashcroft — FBI technical analyst and bookworm.

It is not entirely clear what Leon will be doing in 30 years in the ruined Raccoon City. Grace finds herself there during the investigation into his mother’s death, so her motivation is clear. We won’t speculate on what will drive the beloved face of the series, but we can find hints from the developers. Previously, the studio made a reference to the game’s title Requiem — it’s a kind of “memorial service for those who came before us”. They want to honour a key moment in the history of the series with this part. Perhaps Kennedy will be no exception.

But fans should be prepared that Resident Evil 9 will be the end of Leon’s era in the current chronology. For those who don’t know: Leon returned in RE4, RE6, and the remakes of these parts each time caused a wave of nostalgia and crazy sales. If the leak is confirmed, the next instalment may be the last opportunity to see him in new adventures.

Source: Tech4Gamers