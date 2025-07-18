Less than 5 years have passed: Netflix has given «the green light» for the development of the Assassin’s Creed series

Netflix announces the official launch of the production of the series based on Assassin’s Creed — it took five years of preparation

Viewers will see a story that revolves around the war between two shadowy factions: some want to control humanity, others want to preserve free will. The Netflix series will follow its characters through key historical events as they fight to shape the fate of humanity. The story and who the main characters will be is still a mystery.

Roberto Patino («Wild West World», «Sons of Anarchy») and David Wiener («Halo», «The Killing») are responsible for the project, serving as showrunners and executive producers. In addition to them, Gerard Guillemette, Margaret Boykin, Austin Dill from Ubisoft Film & Television and Matt O’Toole are working on the series.

«We’ve been fans of Assassin’s Creed since its release in 2007. Every day we work on this show, we come away excited and humbled by the possibilities that Assassin’s Creed opens to us. Beneath the scope, the spectacle, the parkour and the thrills is a baseline for the most essential kind of human story — about people searching for purpose, struggling with questions of identity and destiny and faith. It is about power and violence and sex and greed and vengeance», — Wiener and Patino said in a joint statement.

It should be noted that the Assassin’s Creed franchise was launched in 2007, and since then Ubisoft’s creations have sold more than 230 million copies worldwide. In 2016, the series was already adapted into a movie and grossed $240 million at the box office. As for recent projects: in the spring of 2025, we released Assassin’s Creed Shadows, which was well appreciated by players. However, Netflix is currently betting on the series, as it did with Arcane, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners or Castlevania.

Source: Hollywood Reporter