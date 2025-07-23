LG Smart Monitor Swing 32″ 4K — monitors move around the world on a leg with wheels

LG has introduced a 32″ 4K touchscreen monitor with a built-in stand on wheels. It has a fairly high-quality IPS panel and many standalone functions.

LG Electronics USA announced the start of sales in the United States innovative monitor LG Smart Monitor Swing (model 32U889SA). It has already won the CES 2025 Innovation Award.

The new product will continue to develop the ideas behind LG’s signature concepts — StanbyME and StanbyME Go. The latter allow you to use a regular monitor as an entertainment or work mobile platform with the functions of a smart monitor, TV and tablet in a compact body.

The main characteristics of the monitor are as follows: 31,5″ IPS panel with 4K resolution, 178°/178° viewing angles and 60 Hz refresh rate. The matrix speed is — 5 ms (GTG) and the contrast ratio is — 1000:1. Typical brightness is stated at 350 cd/m², and DCI-P3 color space coverage is 95%.

Thanks to the built-in WebOS operating system and touch panel, you can control the device without connecting to a PC. The firmware includes popular streaming services, office applications, smart home control, and more. It also supports the Remote PC function, which allows you to connect to another physical or cloud PC. There are built-in stereo speakers for video calls and content viewing. As for the external ports, the specifications include 2xHDMI and 3xUSB Type-C with support for Power Delivery up to 65W.

The main feature of the monitor is its stand. It has a considerable height and several hinge joints for adjusting the position. This allows you to rotate the screen in literally all possible directions and even use it as a regular table (table mode). The design has five wheels on the bottom for convenient movement and 360° rotation around the axis. The power supply is hidden in the base of the platform, which makes it look more neat.

Monitor dimensions: 727.4 × 420 × 1312.3 mm with the stand and 727.4 × 27.8 × 437.4 mm without it. The weight is 21.2 and 6.1 kg, respectively. The monitor is currently available for pre-order on LG.com, and its recommended retail price is $1,299.99.

