Li-Fi instead of Wi-Fi — connection up to 224 Gbps in the visible light spectrum

Researchers from the Korean Research Institute of Standards and Science proposed a new platform for high-speed wireless transmission Li-Fi data.

Li-Fi (Light Fidelity) — high-speed wireless communication, that uses the visible light spectrum of 400-800 THz, similar to LEDs. The offered speed reaches up to 224 Gbps and is 100 times faster than exceeds traditional Wi-Fi.

And although Li-Fi technology can boast of significantly fewer restrictions in the distribution of available frequencies and less radio interference, it is quite vulnerable to hacking, as anyone can access it. A group of researchers led by Professor Kimchan Cho of the Department of Materials Science and Engineering, in collaboration with Dr. Kengin Lim of the Korea Research Institute of Standards and Science under the National Research Council for Science and Technology, has developed an optical communication with encryption on the device itself for Li-Fi use.

Researchers have developed highly efficient light-emitting triode devices using eco-friendly quantum dots — low-toxicity sustainable materials. This device generates light using an electric field that is concentrated in tiny holes in a permeable electrode and transmitted beyond it.

The device is capable of simultaneously processing two incoming data streams. It converts information streams into light and encodes it at the same time. The external quantum efficiency, which demonstrates the efficiency of converting electricity into light, was 17.4%, while the commercial standard is about 20%. The brightness was 29 thousand nits.

To better understand how this device converts information into light, the researchers analyzed transient electroluminescence. They analyzed the characteristics of light emission at the moment when a voltage was instantly applied within very short periods of time. Using this analysis, they studied the movement of charges inside the device in hundreds of nanoseconds, revealing the working mechanism of two-channel optical modulation implemented in a single device.

The results of the study were published in the journal Advanced Materials

Source: TechXplore