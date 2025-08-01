Life after Superman: DC has planned almost 20 movies and TV series for the coming years (list and release dates)

New “Superman” with David Corensworth still tests its superpowers at the box office; however, James Gunn is slowly giving us news about the plans for the revamped DCU. According to these announcements and some leaks, the studio may release about 20 movies and TV series in the coming years. We’ve compiled all of this into a general list with titles and release dates, which we suggest you familiarize yourself with.

Series

1. The Peacemaker — second season, August 21, 2025

The first season of The Peacemaker debuted back in 2022, while the second season was released in 2023, which takes effect in about two years will be the first live-action series project in James Gunn’s revamped DCU cinematic universe. According to the official synopsis, the new season continues the story of Chris Smith (John Cena), a vigilante superhero who tries to reconcile his past with a newfound sense of purpose by “continuing to kick righteous villains’ asses in his misguided pursuit of peace at any cost.”

2. Lanterns — early 2026

A series in the style of True Detective and Slow Horses, where Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) reluctantly mentors the younger Lantern, Jon Stewart (Aaron Pierre), in investigating a mysterious murder on Earth in the heart of America. Nathan Fillion is also expected to appear in the show after his debut as Guy Gardner in Superman.

3. Waller — in development, no release date

The series about DC villain Amanda Waller, which was supposed to be released before the second season of The Peacemaker, but was postponed amid strikes in Hollywood.

Viola Davis will reprise her role, but details are scarce: this is a spinoff of The Peacemaker that will explore the aftermath of the death of Amanda Waller’s daughter, Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brooks), and the revelation of the existence of Task Force X at the end of the first season. The series was developed by “Watchmen” writer Crystal Henry and “Fatalities Patrol” creator Henry Carver.

4. Booster Gold — in development, no release date

The series will tell the story of Booster, also known in comics as Michael John Carter, who uses basic technology from the future to pretend to be a superhero in the present.

According to the latest news, HBO has hired David Jenkins, the creator of “Our Flag Means Death,” to write the pilot episode.

5. Paradise Lost — in development, no release date

Paradise Lost is planned to be a Game of Thrones-style series about the Amazons and Wonder Woman’s home, Temiskaming. Gunn said that the story will present “all the darkness, drama and political intrigue” imaginable in a society made up of only women.

6. Blue Beetle — in development, no release date The Blue Beetle animated series is being developed by Warner Bros. Animation and DC Studios, and Miguel Puga is its showrunner and director. Sholo Mariduña will reprise his role along with other unnamed actors who have also appeared in the films. There are contradictory reports about what the story will be like — some have talked about a soft reboot, others emphasize a sequel. 7. Mr. Miracle — in development, no release date The animated series will follow Scott Free (Mr. Miracle), the world’s greatest crime scene escape artist. Tom King, who co-wrote the Mr. Miracle comics with Mitch Gerads, is serving as showrunner.

8. Creature Commandos — second season, in development and without a release date

Creature Commandos is the first series in the new DC Universe (DCU) that tells the story of a team of monsters, collected by Amanda Waller. By on the high marks of the first the announcement of the sequel was not long in coming.

Movies

1. Supergirl — June 26, 2026

Milly Alcock will offer a new look at Supergirl she’s a bit traumatized and unrestrained. The character has already made her debut in Superman, albeit in a somewhat drunken state, giving her cousin a few kind words.

Supergirl (also known as Kara Zor-El) teams up with a young alien girl (Eva Ridley) in an effort to avenge her father’s murder. Together they embark on a dangerous space journey through alien worlds, facing powerful enemies and moral dilemmas. Among the rest of the cast: Matthias Schoenerts, who will play the villainous Creme from Yellow Hill, as well as David Krumholz and Emily Beacham as Kara’s parents, Zor-El and Alura In-Ze, respectively. Jason Momoa’s Lobo is also expected to appear.

2. Clayface — September 11, 2026

Scenario for a movie about Batman’s oldest enemy Mike Flanagan writes, with James Watkins in talks to direct. Filming is expected to start by the end of the summer.

It is not known who will play the main role in the upcoming film, but in the new series Creature Commandos the character was voiced by Alan Tudyk, and James Gunn has previously stated that he wants DCU actors to keep their roles in future projects (Clayface can change his appearance as he pleases).

3. Batman. Part II — October 1, 2027

What exactly the sequel to Matt Reeves’ Batman movie starring Robert Pattinson will focus on remains a mystery, but it is already in development. Despite the postponement of the release, the actor claimed that he already knows the plot of «Batman 2», so the project is moving forward.

4. Dynamic Duo — June 30, 2028

An animated movie about the origin stories of the first two Robins (Dick Grayson and Jason Todd). Matt Reeves is producing the show, written by Matthew Aldrich («Lightyear» and «Coco») and directed by Arthur Mintz, who previously worked on the storyboard for «James and the Giant Peach». The Dynamic Duo will introduce the «puppet animation style» of Swaybox, a New Orleans-based studio founded by Mintz and his wife, Therese Andersson.

5. Batman: The Brave and the Bold — in development, no release date

The movie “The Brave and the Bold” will be based on based on Grant Morrison’s comic books. The story centers on Bruce Wayne and his unknown son Damian. The main task for the new version is to find a “reason for Batman’s existence” in the DCU. For Gunn, it is important that the image respects the hero’s legacy, but does not repeat the existing ones.

6. Swamp Thing — in development, no release date

In comic books, Swamp Thing is a humanoid/plant elemental creature originally created by writer Len Wayne and artist Bernie Wrightson. Information about the new movie is still limited, but it is known that it will focus on the origin of the mysterious character. It is directed by James Mangold, who has hinted that the project will not have close ties to the wider DCU.

7. Teen Titans — in development, no release date

Young Robin, Raven, Starfire, and others return to protect civilians from villains. The script for the project is being written by Ana Nogueira (“Supergirl”), who will take on the main roles is unknown.

8. Wonder Woman — in development, no release date

The new Wonder Woman movie will move away from Gal Gadot, although a new actress has not yet been cast in the project. Gunn confirmed that the script is “being written right now,” but did not specify who is working on it.

9. Bain and Defrock — in development, no release date

Batman villains Bane and Defrost will appear together in a new movie. The script is being developed by Matthew Orton, and a director has not yet been chosen. Introduced in the early 1990s, the brutal Bane is best known for his portrayal of Tom Hardy in Christopher Nolan’s 2012 film The Dark Knight Returns. Meanwhile, the former Slade Wilson/Defstroke operative was played by Manu Bennett in Greg Berlanti’s CW series Arrow and Joe Manganiello in the post-credits scene in Justice League. There are no details about the movie yet.

10. Constantine 2 — in development, no release date

If you’re a fan of Keanu Reeves, you’ll be pleased to know that a sequel to his hit movie Constantine has been in the works for some time. On the downside, Reeves’ co-star Peter Stormare recently revealed that the actor is not very happy with the scripts he has been given. Stormare himself is to reprise the role of Lucifer in the sequel.