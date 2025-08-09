Lightning crash test: BYD Song Plus electric car withstood three hits in a row

Electric car BYD Song Plus became a real hero on Chinese social media after being struck by lightning three times. After this incident, the driver, the battery, and all key systems remained intact.

Such a rare case of triple lightning strikes occurred on August 6 in Beihai, in the southwestern province of Guangxi. According to the Chongqing Daily, a mechanic confirmed that the power battery, electronics, and motor were in perfect order after inspection. According to the report CnEVPostOnly two points of damage were found on the roof, the rest of the body remained intact.

Li Yunfei, head of BYD’s brand and public relations department, said that the Song Plus withstood three lightning strikes, and the automatic power-off system worked instantly, ensuring the safety of the driver and protecting the electrical systems. The mechanic admitted that in 12 years of work, this was the first time he had seen a car that had survived such a situation. After the incident, the driver stayed in the car and called rescuers, waiting for a tow truck.

The incident occurred amid heavy rains and storms in South China, which led to flooding, landslides, and disease outbreaks. The Song Plus — is a member of the Ocean series, with a price starting at 149,800 yuan ($20,740), and the DM-i hybrid version costs from 135,800 yuan ($18,910). In July, BYD sold 344,296 electrified cars, and the Song family became the second most popular in the company, with more than 59 thousand cars sold.

The case of three lightning strikes showed that modern electric vehicles have a high level of protection against extreme situations.

