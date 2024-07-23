Lightweight and productive: 9 new Acer Swift laptops are already in Ukraine at a price starting from UAH 42.3 thousand

Acer has announced the launch of nine new Swift laptops in Ukraine. A variety of models will suit both fans of computer games and online entertainment.

Acer Swift Edge 16

The lightweight 16-inch Acer Swift Edge 16 laptop has a metal body made of a durable alloy. It weighs 1.23 kg. The device contains an 8-core AMD Ryzen processor with Radeon graphics core, up to 32 GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 2 TB of storage. The True Black 500 3.2K OLED display (3200 x 2000 pixels) provides a refresh rate of 120 Hz, 100% DCI-P3 color space coverage, and 500 nits of brightness. Microsoft Pluton chip, fingerprint reader, and Windows Hello are responsible for security. Two USB 4 ports, a Wi-Fi 7 module, and a 1440p webcam with AI complete the picture.

Acer Swift Go 14/16

These models offer a symbiosis of portability and battery life. The 14-inch Acer Swift Go 14 (SFG14-73T) and 16-inch Swift Go 16 (SFG16-72) are powered by Intel processors up to Core Ultra 9 including ARC Graphics. The Swift Go 14 (SFG14-63) is based on the AMD platform and uses Ryzen 8040 series processors. Configurations include up to 32 GB of RAM and up to 1 TB of storage. Display options include both classic 14-inch IPS FHD and OLED WQXGA+ panels. The battery provides up to 15 hours of battery life. Equipment options include a backlit keyboard, fingerprint scanner, two USB 4 Type-C ports, and a Wi-Fi 6 module.

Acer Swift X 14

Acer Swift X 14 (SFX14-72G) laptops are powerful systems for work, creativity, and play. They feature Intel processors up to Core Ultra 7 and discrete graphics cards up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 4070. Configurations can also include up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. All this is offered in a 1.5 kg chassis. The 14.5-inch 2.8K (2880×1800) OLED display offers 120Hz frequency and 100% DCI-P3 palette coverage. Other equipment includes four USB ports, two of which are USB 4 Type-C, a fingerprint scanner, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth LE wireless interfaces, an HDMI port, and a MicroSD card reader.

AI functions

The new products in the Acer Swift lineup are designed to perform tasks related to the launch and operation of AI. The webcam and microphone array use AI to improve image quality, filter noise, blur the background, and more. The AI features of Acer PurifiedView and Acer PurifiedVoice 2.0 are useful for streaming, video conferencing, or team gaming.

Price: