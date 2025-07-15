Like a nose: Korea has created a mucus dust filter for PCs

Researchers from Chung-Ang University in South Korea has created an oil-coated filter for dust collection, harmful to the electronic components in the computer system unit.

Dust deposits cause damage to electronic devices, especially computers and laptops with powerful ventilation and cooling systems. Using simple meshes is not as effective when it comes to capturing particulate matter. Thicker meshes can disrupt the airflow entering the system unit.

The new work of South Korean researchers was inspired by the way mucus-covered nasal hairs filter dirt and dust. The research has shown that a super-adhesive biomaterial-based filter that works like capillaries is not some kind of science fiction.

Efficiency of using biomaterials for dust filtration has been confirmed by a number of field studies. The developers claim that their filters capture significantly more particles than traditional alternatives. In addition, according to the researchers, these filters are 2-3 times more efficient than their analogs.

The researchers found that only after the re-scattering of particles is minimized can the air flow blow the trapped particles back out of the filter. Layers of specially formulated biocompatible silicone oil with a thickness of 200-500 nm provide the best filtration efficiency.

At the same time, such biofilters are washable and reusable. However, according to the researchers themselves, they consider the developed technology as one of the methods of air purification, for example, in air conditioners and industrial filtration systems. Therefore, it is likely that biofilters will initially be used to provide clean air in offices, factories, clean rooms, data centers, and hospitals.

The results of the study were published in the journal Nature

Source: tom’sHARDWARE