Like a Rolls-Royce — the Genesis GV90 electric crossover will really have a coach door

Genesis is preparing a production version of a full-size electric crossover with coach doors. A Genesis GV90 test model was spotted in California for the first time, and it has the same spectacular doors as the Neolun concept.

A coach door is a type of car door that is mounted on the back of a doorway and opens in the opposite direction to a traditional door (i.e., it opens «backwards»). Such doors create a wider and more open passageway for passengers. They are usually used in luxury cars, such as Rolls-Royce.

The concept premiered in March at the New York Auto Show, where Genesis presented the Neolun as «an ultra-luxury vision of a premium crossover». Now we see that elements of this vision are moving into series production. The Genesis GV90 will be the new flagship of the brand and will have not only premium design, but also advanced technology Hyundai.

According to the chief designer Genesis According to Luc Donckerwolke, the GV90 — is the «embodiment of timeless design and craftsmanship». Last month, journalists already captured the interior of the pre-production model. And although it is slightly simplified compared to the concept, the main features have been preserved.

New photos from KindelAuto show another GV90 test vehicle in camouflage — with clearly visible hinges for the coach doors. Genesis has officially confirmed the technical feasibility of mass production of doors without a center pillar. Although this feature is likely to be available only for the most expensive trims.

Other test models spotted in the United States and South Korea have the usual doors — so the base versions are likely to do without the spectacular feature.

The Genesis GV90 is expected to make its debut in mid-2026. Prices and final specifications will be announced closer to the launch. It is known that the GV90 will be built on the new Hyundai eM electric platform. It is designed for models of all segments and promises a 50% longer range than the brand’s current electric vehicles. In addition, it supports Level 3 autonomous driving and «over-the-air» (OTA) updates.

Source: Electrek, TheKoreanCarBlog