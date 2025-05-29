Like Apple: Xiaomi plans to create budget processors and its own modems

In recent years, smartphone manufacturers have been increasingly looking for ways to reduce their dependence on third-party manufacturers. As an example, we can mention Apple, which abandoned Intel processors in its computers and completely switched to its own chipsets. This approach allows for better control over the «content of» devices and better optimization. One of the latest examples of processor independence is Xiaomi, which last week introduced its own powerful mobile chip — XRING O1. This step marked not just another flagship release, but a strategic direction that could significantly impact the Android market in the coming years.

Xiaomi XRING O1, the first mobile processor, has attracted a lot of attention. This chip is based on the advanced 3nm process of the second generation and has 19 billion transistors. The device has a 10-core CPU, a 16-core Immortalis-G925 GPU, and a 6-core NPU with 44 TOPS performance for artificial intelligence tasks. In addition, it is equipped with a fourth-generation ISP for working with cameras.

The first devices based on XRING O1 will be the flagship Xiaomi 15S Pro smartphones and Pad 7 Ultra tablets — initially only for the domestic Chinese market. At the same time, the company signed a new agreement with Qualcomm on the supply of Snapdragon chipsets, but Xiaomi clearly wants to have a backup option amid global political instability.

No less interesting news came from the company’s president, Lu Weibin. He made it clear that Xiaomi will not limit itself to flagships, and in the future, its own chips may appear in mid-range and even budget smartphones. According to him, the most difficult thing is to make a powerful and efficient chip for the flagship. And if the company has already coped with this task, it will be much easier to create simpler models.

Insiders confirm that XRING is no longer an experiment, but a full-fledged division with a large team of specialists. Xiaomi is probably inspired by the example of Apple, which has created not only its own processors but also modems. Weibin explicitly stated that the company is working on its own modem that will support 4G, 5G, and even 3G — all within a single architecture. This will allow Xiaomi to further integrate software and hardware components and offer complete solutions.

Xiaomi gives itself 5-10 years to achieve reasonable financial model with smartphone chips. XRING's initial focus is flagship only and Xiaomi will look into developing multi-mode 5G chips in the future. Says it's early to talk about incremental GM. pic.twitter.com/gimKuzFOX5 — Sravan Kundojjala (@SKundojjala) May 27, 2025

Also there are rumors about a «stripped-down» version of XRING O1, which is already allegedly used in some samples of Pad 7 Ultra tablets. Although there is no official confirmation yet, this may be the first signal of cheaper devices based on this processor.

If Xiaomi is indeed able to scale XRING to the mid-range and budget segments, it will pose a serious challenge to Qualcomm, MediaTek, and other players. The company will gain more control over its device ecosystem, be able to better optimize performance, and avoid problems with third-party chip supply.

Source: techpowerup