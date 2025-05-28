Like Doom, but with pirates: trailer for Davy x Jones shooter by Polish Parasight released

Polish studio Parasight has announced a new project — Davy x Jones. These are Doom vibes, but with pirates and space.

Parasight, known for the Blacktail game, presented a first-person shooter. The developers, at first glance, like they took Doom, added pirates, and moved everything to the afterlife with elements of space. The player tries on the mask of Davy Johnson — a pirate who was betrayed, robbed, beheaded and sent to the «Locker» — a kind of hell for sailors. Then Johnson literally «forgot»’s head and returns with his talking turtle named Davey to take revenge on Blackbeard.

The gameplay looks like a classic combat shooter: there is a grappling hook, a pistol, a sword, and a hook. You can pull yourself up to enemies, as in Doom Eternal, and shoot your own head (well, what’s left of it). All of this is accompanied by battles with demons, cursed pirates, and monster sharks.

In addition to ground combat, Davy x Jones has another important mechanic — a ship named Abby (we’re not talking about the «car» from Last of Us) . This ship is half whale, half floating base. Abby allows you to fly between islands in the «Locker», hire officers for the crew, and use heavy artillery in battle. The trailer showed a scene where Abby is attacked by a giant squid inside an even more giant skull. This looks like a hint of full-fledged boss battles right on the ship.

Davy x Jones doesn’t have a release date yet, but it is confirmed for PC and consoles. Also, its page has already appeared in Steam. Visually, it looks like a mixture of pirate fantasy and sci-fi. Of course, the beyond is not literally outer space, but it resembles it in atmosphere.

The studio’s previous game, Blacktail, was a fantasy with elements of Slavic folklore, where the user played as Baba Yaga. So Parasight decided to continue the journey with a different story. It seems that not only Polish studios like to take a sharp turn from Slavic folklore to more advanced technologies.

Source: Polygon