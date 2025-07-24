Like in Half-Life and old games: «blurry» Higround keyboard will remind you of the past

A keyboard reminiscent of computers from Half-Life and other nostalgic games, where the textures were not «equal to modern ones, has appeared on the website of the manipulator manufacturer Higround.

The new Higround Basecamp 75+ BLUR — is not an ordinary keyboard in terms of design. Its keys mimic the look of in-game devices with original Half-Life games and Deus Ex from the late 90s and early 2000s. Its keys are so authentically made that you just want to refresh the page, or replace your old video card with a more powerful one.

The keyboard does not have a numeric keypad; it is made in a plastic case with an aluminum base. The switches are variable, and they are one of the main emphases. They are said to have a quick response stroke of —1.4 mm with a full travel of 3.5 mm, and thanks to a specially selected spring, they can quickly return to their original position.

It is noted that in combination with five layers of noise reduction and an aluminum base, this design has a pleasant sound response. In addition, all the keys have RGB backlighting, which is additionally reflected by the aluminum below.

Price stylized retro keyboard is $160, which is a lot for such a compact device, and for a keyboard in general. Keyboards are shipped in limited quantities — two per person.

Source: PCWorld, Higround