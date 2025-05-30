Like «Knives Out», but with pensioners: a trailer for the detective comedy «The Thursday Murder Club» by Chris Columbus has been released

Next behind the first shots Netflix has released the first teaser trailer for the detective comedy «The Thursday Murder Club» starring Pierce Brosnan as a group of retired detectives.

The film is based on Richard Osmond’s 2020 bestseller of the same name Osmond's original book became a New York Times bestseller, spawning three sequels: «The Man Who Died Twice», «The Bullet That Missed», and «The Last Demon», so if the movie is successful, there is a chance of a sequel. The release of the fifth book in the series is expected in 2025., tells the story of a group of retirees living in a luxury retirement home «Cooper’s Chase» who team up to solve the murder of a developer. The team of newly-minted detectives includes a former union activist (Brosnan), retired nurse Joyce (Celia Imrie), psychiatrist Ibrahim (Ben Kingsley), and ex-spy Elizabeth (Helen Mirren), who will apparently lead the group, given her experience.

The rest of the film’s cast includes Naomi Aki, Daniel Mays, Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Tom Ellis, Jonathan Pryce, David Tennant, Paul Freeman, Jeff Bell, Richard E. Grant, and Ingrid Oliver. Some of them are also restless retirees from the nursing home, but probably, according to the laws of the genre, the alleged killer is hiding among them.

The filming was directed by «Home Alone» director Chris Columbus and written by Katie Brand and Suzanne Heathcote.

«This is the best cast I’ve worked with since Harry Potter», — said Columbus. «They are incredibly well prepared because they do everything. They perform in theater, television, movies, and have developed good skills».

The trailer begins with Elizabeth talking about an unsolved case from May 1973 involving a woman who fell out of a window.

«Oh, my God!» — Joyce says as she bursts into the room. «Isn’t this room usually for puzzles?» And Elizabeth responds with a reference to the title of the movie: «Not on Thursdays».

The investigations of her neighbors initially scare Imri away, but when a real-time murder occurs, she becomes actively involved.

«The Thursday Murder Club» will be released on August 28 on Netflix.

Brosnan’s recent roles include the action film «Charlie’s Ball» and the western «The Unholy Trinity», Mirren appeared in the prequel to «Yellowstone», Kingsley starred in the 2023 sci-fi indie hit «Jules», and Imrie continues to play in the series «The Diplomat».

Other Netflix summer releases include «Lucky Gilmore 2» with Adam Sandler and «Old Guard 2» with Charlize Theron and Uma Thurman. Later in 2025, another one will be released on the platform the long-awaited detective «Knives Out 3» — the news about it and other premieres this year will be announced this weekend at the Netflix Tudum event.