Like "Stranger Things" but in a children's camp: Hell of a Summer horror comedy with Finn Wolfhard is out on Hulu

If you’ve already watched all the previous seasons of Stranger Things in anticipation of the fifth and final one, the new horror comedy Hell of a Summer might give you a little bit of a vibe of the Netflix sci-fi series. Especially since Finn Wolfhard took the lead role here, better known to Stranger Things fans as Mike Wheeler.

Hell of a Summer is a modernized throwback to classic slashers that tells the story of a group of camp counselors who are terrorized by a masked killer. Like Stranger Things, the film offers a retro atmosphere and a healthy balance of horror and comedy, while also touching on themes of growing up.

Finn Wolfhard, the star of the original series, appears here as Chris’s tutor, and Hell’s Summer is also his directorial debut in collaboration with Billy Brick.

In addition to Brick and Wolfgang, the cast includes Fred Hackinger, who previously played one of the emperors in Gladiator 2 alongside fellow Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn; as well as Abbie Quinn (Knocking on the Door), D’Farao Un-A-Tai, Pardis Saremi, and Adam Pally.

It should be noted that the film received rather mediocre reviews from critics — only 51% on Rotten Tomatoes. The reviews note that some of the ideas are underdeveloped, but overall, Hell of a Summer will be a good one-night stand.

Starting August 29, Hell of a Summer is available on Hulu.

As for the fifth season of Stranger Things, it will be released in three parts: November 26, December 25, and December 31 (the final episode). Wolfhard himself had previously announced that the last season would offer not just episodes, but entire “mini-movies” that will meet this title both in terms of duration and action.