Like The Office, but without Michael Scott: the first trailer for the comedy series The Paper has been released

The Paper is a spinoff of the hit series The Office, featuring the same team of documentary filmmakers and at least one former Dunder Mifflin employee.

This time, the cameras are focused on the employees of a small Midwestern newspaper called the Toledo Truth Teller, which is going through a tough time and shares office space with a toilet paper company.

In the trailer, we are introduced to the new editor-in-chief Ned Simpson (Donal Gleeson), who has ambitious ideas for reviving the paper in the age of online media. He will struggle with budget cuts and motivate a diverse group of employees, played by Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frey, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, Ramona Young, Tim Key and Oscar Nunez (one of the trio of accountants in The Office with Steve Carell).

“I don’t think my character is anything like Michael Scott. If you’re trying to compete with what Steve Carell has done, or what Ricky Gervais Director of the original British series has done, I think that would be a huge mistake,” Gleeson said in a June interview. “They are geniuses, incredible in so many different ways. We’ve created a completely new character. And it’s a whole new scheme, but I hope people will also find a reason to love him, just in a different way than they did before.”

Among the guest stars are Eric Raihill, Tracy Letts, Molly Ephraim, Moe Welch, Allan Havey, Dwayne Shepherd Sr.

“How many of you have written for a newspaper before?” — Ned asks his future superstar journalists. “I wrote an essay in high school,” one staffer replies. Another adds: “I tweeted.”

The series was co-created by Michael Coman and Greg Daniels, who adapted the British “The Office” for American television.

The Paper will debut on Peacock on September 4 with the first four episodes, the rest will be released two every Thursday until September 25. Actually, this is not the only novelty in the Office universe, in October Prime Video will launch Australian version of the show with the female incarnation of Michael Scott.

The popular pseudo-documentary sitcom The Office is itself a remake of a British series that has become more popular than the original. The show’s plot centers on — working days of employees a paper company based in Scranton, Pennsylvania. From 2005 to 2013, a total of 9 seasons with 201 episodes were released. The series received 42 Emmy Award nominations and the title of Outstanding Comedy Series in 2006. The main star of the show during the first seven seasons was Steve Carell, who played the bumbling, sometimes ill-mannered, but extremely lovable boss Michael Scott. The rest of the characters include Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson), Jim Halpert (John Krazinski), and Jenna Fischer (Pam Beasley), as well as B.J. Novak and Mindy Kaling, who, in addition to acting, took on the role of writers.

Source: Variety, People