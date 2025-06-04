News Technologies 06-04-2025 at 16:33 comment views icon

Linux share on Steam grows rapidly, Windows 11 reaches 60%, NVIDIA RTX 3060 and both 4060s top the list

author avatar

Andrii Rusanov

News writer

Linux share on Steam grows rapidly, Windows 11 reaches 60%, NVIDIA RTX 3060 and both 4060s top the list

May Steam survey adds the NVIDIA RTX 5060 Ti to the list of the most popular graphics cards, Linux grew by a huge half a percent, and Windows 11 is used by almost two-thirds of gamers.

Windows 10 is nearing the end of its support period, and the operating system is rapidly losing gamers. In May, its share on Steam was 37%, down 1.09%. This number was distributed among other OSes somewhat unexpectedly. Windows 11 gained +0.46%, and from 58.3% it is rapidly moving towards a record round percentage.

Частка Linux в Steam стрімко зростає, Windows 11 йде до 60%, NVIDIA RTX 3060 та обидві 4060 очолюють топ
OS popularity on Steam

The rest of almost half a percent (+0.42%) went to Linux. It gained a 2.69% share — one of the largest in history. This is most likely due to the growing popularity of SteamOS, which is now officially available not only on Steam Deck. Third-party portable consoles with it demonstrate a noticeable increase in speed and autonomy. MacOS has grown by +0.23%. Given the total share of Apple’s operating system at only 1.85%, this increase seems huge.

The top three graphics cards have almost the same percentage of share. This time, the first place belongs to the desktop NVIDIA RTX 3060 (4.56%), which has not given up despite the years and the release of two new generations. The desktop (4.26%) and notebook (4.46%) RTX 4060 — each of them can become the leader in the next survey. The fourth, the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650, is already behind by a percentage point (3.33%).

Частка Linux в Steam стрімко зростає, Windows 11 йде до 60%, NVIDIA RTX 3060 та обидві 4060 очолюють топ
Top video cards on Steam

Interestingly, last month, the entire top 10 video cards lost some ground due to embedded GPUs and «invasion of» new models. The GeForce RTX 5070 gained the most ground (0.68%, +0.32%), and the RTX 5060 Ti also appeared in the ranking (0.2%, +0.2%). But there are still no new AMD Radeon 9070s.

Частка Linux в Steam стрімко зростає, Windows 11 йде до 60%, NVIDIA RTX 3060 та обидві 4060 очолюють топ
Share of processors on Steam: Intel, AMD, others

In the processor ranking, the trend of slow growth of AMD’s share remains. Intel chips are installed in 60.44% of player systems (-0.81%), while the «red team» is approaching 40% (39.48%, +0.8%).

Частка Linux в Steam стрімко зростає, Windows 11 йде до 60%, NVIDIA RTX 3060 та обидві 4060 очолюють топ
The most common languages on Steam

The Ukrainian language on Steam added +0.04% (0.73%). English grew to (38.24%, +2.85%), about the same as lost the Chinese (24.12%, -2.92%), and Russian (9.03%, -0.66%) lost significantly.



Spelling error report

The following text will be sent to our editors:

Send