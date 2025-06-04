Linux share on Steam grows rapidly, Windows 11 reaches 60%, NVIDIA RTX 3060 and both 4060s top the list

May Steam survey adds the NVIDIA RTX 5060 Ti to the list of the most popular graphics cards, Linux grew by a huge half a percent, and Windows 11 is used by almost two-thirds of gamers.

Windows 10 is nearing the end of its support period, and the operating system is rapidly losing gamers. In May, its share on Steam was 37%, down 1.09%. This number was distributed among other OSes somewhat unexpectedly. Windows 11 gained +0.46%, and from 58.3% it is rapidly moving towards a record round percentage.

The rest of almost half a percent (+0.42%) went to Linux. It gained a 2.69% share — one of the largest in history. This is most likely due to the growing popularity of SteamOS, which is now officially available not only on Steam Deck. Third-party portable consoles with it demonstrate a noticeable increase in speed and autonomy. MacOS has grown by +0.23%. Given the total share of Apple’s operating system at only 1.85%, this increase seems huge.

The top three graphics cards have almost the same percentage of share. This time, the first place belongs to the desktop NVIDIA RTX 3060 (4.56%), which has not given up despite the years and the release of two new generations. The desktop (4.26%) and notebook (4.46%) RTX 4060 — each of them can become the leader in the next survey. The fourth, the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650, is already behind by a percentage point (3.33%).

Interestingly, last month, the entire top 10 video cards lost some ground due to embedded GPUs and «invasion of» new models. The GeForce RTX 5070 gained the most ground (0.68%, +0.32%), and the RTX 5060 Ti also appeared in the ranking (0.2%, +0.2%). But there are still no new AMD Radeon 9070s.

In the processor ranking, the trend of slow growth of AMD’s share remains. Intel chips are installed in 60.44% of player systems (-0.81%), while the «red team» is approaching 40% (39.48%, +0.8%).

The Ukrainian language on Steam added +0.04% (0.73%). English grew to (38.24%, +2.85%), about the same as lost the Chinese (24.12%, -2.92%), and Russian (9.03%, -0.66%) lost significantly.