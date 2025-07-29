Lisuan introduces 7G106 — Wukong 6nm graphics card in 4K, DirectX 12, but one small drawback

Chinese Lisuan Technology has officially unveiled the 7G106 graphics card with 6nm GPU. According to preliminary tests, it seems to be a real alternative to mid-budget cards from other current brands, but with one drawback — the lack of support for raytracing.

Thanks to the presentation, many of the card’s features have finally been confirmed G100, which «appeared» in leaks before. Now we know for sure the name of the GPU — 7G106 and that it has 48 main computing units, 192 texture pipelines, and 96 ROPs. Additionally, it is stated that its maximum theoretical performance with FP32 is 24 TFLOPS. It also supports operations with 8-bit integers.

The 7G106 chip is based on the TrueGPU architecture, which is the company’s own development without the need for licenses from other manufacturers. Most modern APIs are supported, including Vulkan 1.3, OpenGL 4.6, and OpenCL 3.0. DirectX 12 is also present in the list, but unfortunately, without support for raytracing.

There is no exact information about the chip’s operating frequency. But previous leaks suggest that it may reach 2000 MHz. It seems that this parameter may still change in the final specifications. We also learned more about the VRAM subsystem — 12 GB of capacity has been confirmed with a specification of the standard (GDDR6) and bus width — 192 bits. We should also note that the presentation mentioned the existence of a professional version of the card with 24 GB of memory on board.

The 7G106 media engine provides hardware acceleration of AV1 and HEVC decoding in resolutions up to 8K at 60 FPS, as well as AV1 encoding at 4K30 FPS and HEVC encoding at 8K30 FPS. The card communicates with other system components via PCIe 4.0 x16 interface. External ports are represented by four DisplayPort 1.4 with DSC 1.2b. HDMI is missing, possibly due to license restrictions.

Another important thing: The 7G106 supports GPU virtualization (vGPU) with up to 16 virtual containers. This makes the card suitable not only for gaming. The card is powered by a single 8-pin PCI-Express connector, so the maximum power consumption can reach 225W (150W through the connector and 75W through the PCI-E slot).

Among the gaming tests demonstrated at the presentation were Black Myth: Wukong in 4K with high graphics settings and playable gameplay, although the exact frame rates are not specified.

In the synthetic benchmarks, the 7G106 scored 26,800 points in 3DMark Fire Strike and 111,290 points in Geekbench 6.4.0 OpenCL, which is about 10% higher than the RTX 4060. However, in Fire Strike, the 7G106’s score was 9% lower than the RTX 5060. Mass production of Lisuan 7G106 is expected to begin in September. There is no information on the launch date and price yet.

