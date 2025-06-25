Little Nightmares 3 trailer and 11 minutes of gameplay — a very creepy Carnival, two new characters, and an October release

Little Nightmares 3 will be officially released in 2025 with a cooperative mode. The creators have also shared the second trailer and gameplay, which showed the gloomy Carnival, new characters, and creepy creatures.

Bandai Namco and Supermassive Games have scheduled the release for October 10. The new trailer begins with footage of an abandoned Carnival — the rides have been out of service for a long time, but something is still moving there. On the scene are new characters — Low and Alone — who are trying to find a way out of a mysterious place called Nowhere. Everything looks familiar to the fans of the series: depressing atmosphere, distorted toys, and annoying silence.

The enemies have received special attention. Now they are not only living dolls — the trailer hints at the candy factory where the Supervisor is watching you and the deserted Necropolis inhabited by the Baby Monster.

Little Nightmares 3 has a full-fledged online cooperative

For the first time in the series, the game supports a cooperative in a format similar to Split Fiction — Thanks to Friend Pass, a friend does not need to buy the game to join. Crossplay is supported within the same platform family (e.g. PS4-PS5, Series X-Series S), but there is no offline co-op — you can’t play on the same screen.

Each main character has its own tool for interacting with the world and solving puzzles. Players can switch roles, exploring locations stretching from the Carnival to industrial zones, and beyond — into the boundless darkness. You can see a little more in the 10-minute gameplay below.

Pre-order Little Nightmares 3 and remaster of the first part as a gift

Little Nightmares 3 is now available for pre-order on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. Switch and Switch 2 — will be available at a later date. There are four editions available in total:

Standard (₴1,207 / £34.99) — the basic game.

Deluxe (₴1,862 / £49.99) — game + Expansion Pass with 2 additional chapters, Ferryman and Residents costumes.

Mirror (£74.99) — everything from Deluxe + 12 cm action figure, metal case, artbook, digital and physical soundtrack, 5 stickers, themed box.

Spiral (£99.99) — all with Mirror + Nome controller holder (22 cm), music stand and double-sided metal coin (4.5 cm).

Everyone who pre-orders will receive a set of Dark Six costumes. And — Little Nightmares Enhanced Edition as a bonus. This is a remaster of the first game with 4K, 60 FPS, ray tracing, updated visuals, and new checkpoints. It is available now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series.

At the same time, the world expansion continues not only in the game itself. A novel about a character named Ruse will be released in the fall. Simultaneously with the game release, the comic series «Little Nightmares: Descent to Nowhere» — it will be released in four issues until January, where the main character is a new character Hush. A separate teaser also showed the first frame-by-frame animation in the game’s world. In the video, a girl receives a dollhouse as a gift, but the rest is shrouded in mystery.