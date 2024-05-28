«Live» Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 trailer — gameplay will be shown on June 9

The Xbox YouTube channel has published a «live» trailer for the upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 game. It shows various historical leaders, such as former US President Bill Clinton and former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein, discussing the nature of war in the shadows.

The full announcement of the game will take place on June 9, 2024 as part of the Xbox Games Showcase and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Direct. At the same time, we can expect a gameplay demonstration. However, it is already known that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be available on Xbox Game Pass from the day of release. This information has been officially confirmed by Microsoft and Activision.

«We’re excited to confirm that Game Pass members will be able to dive into Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on day one with Game Pass,» says Megan Sperr, Senior Community Manager, Xbox Game Pass.

Earlier this month, Microsoft discussed whether to include new releases of the Call of Duty series in Game Pass. Some in the company feared that the revenue generated from typical Call of Duty sales would be undermined if the game appeared in the Game Pass subscription service. Activision traditionally sells copies of Call of Dutyat a price of about $70or more. At the same time, more than 20 million copies are sold on average.

In line with Microsoft’s commitments, Call of Duty will remain a multi-platform franchise. This means that players on Xbox, PlayStation, and Windows PCs will be able to purchase the game when it is released later in 2024.

Source: windowscentral