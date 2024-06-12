Logitech Zone 300 headset with 20 hours of autonomy and 30 m range goes on sale for UAH 3.4 thousand

Logitech has announced the launch of the new Logitech Zone 300 wireless headset in Ukraine. They are designed to organize the workplace in different conditions.

Logitech Zone 300 headphones have 30 mm drivers that can reproduce sound in the range of 50-20 kHz and have a sensitivity of 96 dB ± 3 dB @ 1 kHz. The device is also equipped with two noise-canceling microphones that have an individual algorithm for suppressing background noise.

The new feature allows you to customize the sound to your liking. Using the Logi Tune program for PC or mobile app, you can adjust the background sound filtering, equalizer, microphone and speaker volume levels.

Logitech Zone 300 allows you to move freely and stay connected using the multi-channel Bluetooth 5.3 protocol. The declared sound transmission distance is up to 30 meters. When switching between a computer and a smartphone, the headphones also switch automatically.

The Logitech Zone 300 headset provides up to 20 hours of battery life in listening mode and 16 hours of talk time on a full battery charge. Fast charging allows you to restore enough power for 1 hour of talk time in 5 minutes. A full charge takes 2 hours.

The headset has soft ear cushions and a design with a total weight of 122 g. Dimensions are 172.8 x 166.7 x 66 mm.

The Logitech Zone 300 wireless headset is already available in Ukraine for a price of UAH 3399. It is available in black, white, and pink colors.