Lotus Theory 1 – an electric supercar with all-wheel drive, 987 hp and acceleration to «100 km/h in less than 2.5 seconds

Lotus has unveiled the Theory 1 electric supercar concept. The car has a sporty, aggressive design with reversible doors that open upwards. The target weight of the car is less than 1588 kg. This is much lighter than the company’s latest models, such as the Lotus Eletre.

Probably, weight restrictions are the main reason for using a modest 70 kWh battery. It will provide a range of about 418 km. The Lotus Theory 1 has all-wheel drive and powerful electric motors (total power of 987 hp) that accelerate the car to 100 km/h in less than 2.5 seconds.

The exterior of the Theory 1 is quite interesting, especially the rear of the car. It has extremely thin taillights, a high retractable spoiler and a huge diffuser.

But the interior is even more interesting. At the heart of the car is a huge carbon fiber tub to keep the weight low. The cabin has a center seat for the driver and two separate passenger seats in the second row. Instead of side mirrors, two projection displays are used. Another interesting feature is the inflatable capsules built into the driver’s seat fabric. They provide tactile feedback and massage functions. The seats also have built-in speakers.

These capsules are part of a completely new technology developed by MotorSkins. They inflate and provide feedback to the driver, such as a tap on the shoulder if a car is approaching from behind. In addition, inflatable containers can be found throughout the cabin that serve as «buttons that disappear». The idea is that there is less clutter inside and the buttons only appear when you need them. For example, a button will appear when you receive an incoming call.

