Mac Studio and Mac Pro will switch to the M4 chip no earlier than mid-2025, giving way to the new iPad Pro in single-core performance

Apple does not plan to update its Mac Studio and Mac Pro computers to M4 chips until at least the middle of next year. Mark Gurman of Bloomberg wrote about this in his new Power On digest. So, both computers will be offered with the M2 generation of processors this year, while most other systems will offer newer and more powerful components (except for the MacBook Air).

By 2024, all Apple laptops (except for the MacBook Air) are expected to switch to the M4 chip, which the company has just shipped with the new iPad Pro tablet. Thus, due to a strange upgrade cycle, the iPad Pro is currently the leader in single-core performance among Apple devices. This state of affairs will continue for about a year, if we compare it with Mac Studio and Mac Pro.

And the gap between Mac Studio and Mac Pro will be quite significant. According to the results on Geekbench, the new iPad Pro with the M4 chip outperforms the M2 Ultra by about 25%. In fact, even the A17 Pro chip in the iPhone 15 Pro is about the same level of single-core performance as the M2 Ultra. However, in terms of multi-core performance, the M2 Ultra delivers significantly better results due to the larger number of processing units. At the same time, this is not the case with the Mac Studio version of the M1 Max, which shows slightly lower multi-core performance than the new iPad Pro.

Source: The Verge