Mafia: The Old Country was shown in action for — 9 minutes of stealth, shootouts and mafia atmosphere

IGN has published 9 minutes of gameplay of Mafia: The Old Country —, the first major demonstration since the announcement. This time, the focus is on a mission from the fifth chapter of the game called «Villa».

In the story, the protagonist named Enzo is instructed to capture the family’s enemy alive — an order he receives personally from Don Salieri. In the cutscene, it looks more like a serious test for a beginner, but in the gameplay it turns into a full-fledged mission with stealth and shootouts.

Before leaving, Enzo gathers at the villa — chooses his equipment and receives instructions. Players are given a certain amount of freedom in their approach: they can go quietly if they want, or open fire if they want. The stealth is reminiscent of Uncharted, but the shootouts are a typical third-person combat system, but with the setting of the early twentieth century in Sicily. The footage shows that the developers emphasize visual aesthetics: vineyards, old stone mansions, dusty roads, and cypress trees.

One more detail — the game abandons the open world, instead moving towards linearity. Setting — San Celeste, a fictional Sicilian town, before the events of Tommy or Vito. The story promises to reveal how the mafia structure, which we later saw in the United States, was born.

In addition, the game is technically made on Unreal Engine 5, so the world looks detailed, and weapons and animations are quite lively. There is a wear and tear mechanic — knives become dull, and weapons can malfunction.

Despite the lack of revolutionary mechanics, the video gives a better idea of the game, which had been shown only a little before. Hangar 13 takes a confident step back to the classics to avoid criticism that accompanied Mafia 3. There, the city of New Bordeaux looked atmospheric, but there were few activities outside the main campaign. In addition, players did not have fast movement, which worsened the gameplay against the background of routine tasks that distracted from the story missions.

The release is scheduled for August 8 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Source: IGN