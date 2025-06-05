Magyar’s план for the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: «Increase the destruction of the enemy in industrial volumes»

Newly appointed commander of the unmanned forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Major Robert «Magyar» Brovdi published in Facebook A 100-day plan to reform these troops.

«Magyar» used the epithet «wormy horror» in reference to the SSU. On the one hand, this may indicate the unsatisfactory state of the unmanned troops (the commander calls the reforms too late), and on the other hand, it is the degree of their importance in the war and their lethality to the enemy. The plan is based on the implementation of the collective experience of UAV units, and here are its points:

Transparent results

The top 10 of the current UAV unit performance rating will include «6-7 SBS units «Drone Lines» The initiative of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to scale the experience of the most effective unmanned forces units..

A single system

All combat units «Drone Lines» will operate in a unified planning, control and coordination system, with online reporting and automatic data verification.

12 layers of SBS influence

«…on the strip in tactical and operational depth:

Immediate step-by-step launch or reinforcement of ALL 12 layers of influence on the entrusted lane in the SBS units (based on the example of the use of 414th Bn, including EW, EW, radar, enemy UAV fighters, remote mining, echeloned use of anti-Shahid forces, anti-drone teams, etc.) Immediate launch of retraining of military personnel, competent provision of means, technologies and control systems».

Changing the principle of ammunition supply

Provision of ammunition on a need-to-know basis, not on a need-to-have basis. «Ammunition is waiting for pilots, not the other way around». For this purpose, it is planned to increase domestic production.

Single warehouse of critical components

The plan envisages the creation of a single supply center and the provision of 50 critical components to the SSU units: transport, Starlink communications, mobile electronic warfare systems, batteries and drone customization components, etc.

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

NRC logistics

Creating a logistics system based on ground-based robotic systems.

Replenishment of personnel

Unified recruitment campaign and system of basic and professional training for the SBS.

Pilots fly, everyone else — works to support the process

Audit and optimization of the SBS personnel. Retraining and additional training of inexperienced or incapacitated crews, reassignment by type of activity, and audit of various categories of inefficient personnel.

Calculate-plan-receive-receive

Unified analysis of capabilities, munitions use, and results in terms of drone/munitions models for accurate planning and sustainment.

Center for Innovation and Development Implementation

The existing research center and its projects will be scaled up from the brigade level to the level of the SSF.

Strategic use of UAVs «Magyar» did not sign this item — «sensitive topic». The commander also listed the general principles of the functioning of the Unmanned Systems Forces units: Zero tolerance for corruption or war profiteering

Intolerance and strict control of alcohol and drug use

Strict implementation of strict security protocols

Armed Forces out of politics

Continuous training and education

Possibility of direct communication between each soldier and the brigade commander

Daily reporting of all soldiers on the results of training Robert Brovdi is widely recognized as having a tremendous amount of experience in scaling up. He is one of the few commanders during the active phase of the Russian invasion of Ukraine who started from the bottom. Even before the invasion began, on February 7, 2022, the agrarian businessman enlisted in the Obolon Training Corps, and since February 24, he has been part of the Armed Forces.

The unit he created, «Magyar’s Birds», as part of the 59th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade, has grown to the size of the 414th Separate Unmanned Systems Brigade in two years. Magyar» «himself was promoted from soldier to major and commander of a branch of the army.