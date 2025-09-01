Major exchanges list tokens of Trump's World Liberty Financial project

Trump family’s cryptocurrency venture launches public token trading World Liberty Financial (WLFI). The first coins were sold last year, when Trump and a partner launched a platform for “decentralized finance The sale was completed only in March 2025 due to low demand. For a long time, WLFI tokens could not be traded on exchanges at all. But since September 1 the largest platforms have listed.

In July, investors voted to make WLFIs tradable, paving the way for their sale and purchase — and potentially increasing the value of the tokens in Trump’s portfolio. Early investors can sell up to 20% of their assets, World Liberty said. A few of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchangesincluding Binance, OKX, and Bybit, offer these tokens on their trading platforms for around $1000.29.

Since its launch, World Liberty brought Trumps more than $400 million of which the US President personally declared $57.35 million from token sales and ownership of 15.75 billion WLFI tokens.

At the start, WLFI tokens only gave holders the right to vote on certain business changes, such as code. Early investors stated that they were mainly interested in these coins because of their connection to Trump and their expectation that the tokens would increase in value due to his support.

In addition, Trump’s team launched the USD1 stablecoin on the Solana blockchain.