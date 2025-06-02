Make USB-C great again: Microsoft requires full functionality of all PC ports for Windows 11 certificate

Many users are probably familiar with the situation when USB-C ports work differently: one only charges a laptop, another connects a monitor, and the third does nothing at all. The connectors seem to be the same, but their behavior is unpredictable. In 2025, Microsoft decided to say «stop» to this chaos and updated its certification program for Windows 11 to ensure that every USB-C port on new laptops and tablets works as expected.

What changes does Microsoft promise?

Microsoft has announced an update to its Windows Hardware Compatibility Program (WHCP) for Windows 11 devices. Now all USB-C ports on certified devices must guarantee full support for three functions: data transfer, charging, and video output. In short — any USB-C port should «just work».

In addition, if a laptop has 40 Gbps USB ports, they must support both USB4 and Thunderbolt 3. Microsoft clarifies that these new requirements have already taken effect for devices that ship with the Windows 11 24H2.

Microsoft also requires the use of certified chips from USB-IF. The company also implements its own USB controller driver so that all updates come through Windows Update.

What was the problem?

Senior Product Manager at Microsoft, Ugan S described a familiar situation — you connect a monitor via USB-C, but there is nothing on the screen. He explained that the reason is not the connectors themselves, but the unfair attitude of manufacturers who implement the functionality of USB-C ports on their devices in different ways.

This led to situations where one port charges, the other transfers data, and the third — simply «no». In 2025, this behavior should no longer be the norm.

All of these updates should provide users with less confusion and more confidence. If you buy a new laptop or tablet with WHCP certification and Windows 11 24H2, any USB-C port should support charging, data transfer, and display connectivity. No more wondering which port charges and which — «is only for the» monitor. In short — in 2025, USB-C on Windows devices should be what it was always meant to be: universal, predictable, and convenient.

All of this is made possible by updating Microsoft’s testing tools, including the Hardware Lab Kit (HLK). The WHCP program evolves with each new release of Windows and will continue to make improvements.

Source: tomshardware