The Superman sequel with David Corensworth is coming! DC’s James Gunn has announced the official title, release date, and hinted at additional cast members.

Man of Tomorrow (according to the name of the new Supergirl) will be released in theaters on July 9, 2027. In the post with the announcement, Gunn shared an image by artist Jim Lee, where the superhero poses with his fierce rival Lex Luthor.

Man of Tomorrow. In theatres July 9, 2027. pic.twitter.com/hegJEuRMTk — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 3, 2025

It is expected that Nicholas Hoult will also join the movie. However, given the character’s iconic green and purple armor and his peaceful appearance with Superman, there is speculation that Luthor will team up with the character of Corenceve to face an even greater threat. The question is, who will it be?

Both actors published on their pages similar images, but Gault he added the creation of Mitch Gerads, who showed Superman and Luthor in battle. Obviously, the conflict is not over. Isabela Merced also confirmed on social media that she will return to the role of Hawkeye Girl.

Nicholas Hoult and David Corensworth in the movie “Superman” / DC, Warner Bros.

This year’s Superman earned $600 million at the box office. Currently, the movie has 83% from critics and 90% from viewers on Rotten Tomatoesso a sequel seems quite justified.

Production should start next year. Earlier, Gunn said THRwho has completed “60 pages of dialogues,” which now just needs to be turned into a script.

Among other new projects, DC: “Supergirl” with Milly Alcock, which will be released in cinemas on June 26, 2026, and Clayface, which has recently started filming.