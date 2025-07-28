Many of the new images of Google Pixel 10, Watch 4 and Buds 2a — are not just gray

A new day — a new (not even one) leak about future Google devices Previous was just a few days ago. This time, there are promotional images of Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL smartphones, Pixel Watch 4 smartwatch, and Pixel Buds 2a wireless headphones. All the gadgets are presented in the new Moonstone color — this is the main color scheme for the Pixel line this year.

Moonstone — gray, but with a deeper and more complex shade than it seems at first glance. The color is completely unified across all devices, which creates a pleasant impression of an integrated ecosystem.

Famous insider Evan Blass published in X a lot of new images of Google devices. However, this leak lacks images of the regular Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Although there have been previous leaks of the Pixel Fold in the same Moonstone color, the regular Pixel 10 has not been shown in this version. This raises the question — why was the base model left out of the main visual theme?

In addition, there is another controversial point. According to rumors, the regular Pixel 10 will get a telephoto camera module — this is a first for a non-Pro version. But at the same time Google seems to have made the other two cameras worse. This may be an attempt to artificially reduce its attractiveness and differentiate it from the top Pro model, even if they have the same camera types.

Evan Blass Blass shared with the second wave of images. They also showcase Google devices in Moonstone color, but additionally Indigo (blue), Jade (green with gold trim), and Obsidian (black) can be seen. The Indigo color scheme will be exclusive to the base Pixel 10 model, while Jade will be available for all Pro models. And the Pixel 10 Pro Fold model in Moonstone color was also spotted.

As for the Pixel Watch 4, the starter watch has an Active Band in purple, which is believed to be called Iris.

It looks like the Pixel 10 will be the «white crow» in this year’s lineup, unless Google is hiding a surprise — Moonstone version that just hasn’t been leaked yet. All details should be revealed during the official Made by Google presentation scheduled for August 20. Rumors claim that the price of the basic Pixel 10 model starts at $799, the Pixel 10 Pro will cost from $999, and the Pixel 10 Pro XL will cost from $1199.

Source: gsmarena, androidauthority