Mark Zuckerberg has filed a lawsuit against Mark Zuckerberg

And Mark Zuckerberg will go after Mark Zuckerberg — the Indiana court will have to consider a rather unusual case.

A bankruptcy lawyer has filed a lawsuit against the CEO of Meta because the latter is ruining his business. The reason is that his professional Facebook page has been repeatedly blocked because of a name match. Over the past eight years, the lawyer’s page has been disabled five times. Meta’s moderation systems believed that he was trying to impersonate CEO Mark Zuckerberg. In fact, he simply works under his own name, which he has had since childhood.

“It’s not funny. Not when they take my money. This really pissed me off” says lawyer Mark Zuckerberg.

During this time, the lawyer spent more than $11,000 on Facebook ads, but continued to pay even during the blockages. He added correspondence with Meta to the lawsuit: he had been contacting Meta since 2017 about false blockings, and in 2020 he wrote directly that his account was being unfairly disabled. In one of the letters, he even jokingly asked to convey his greetings to the other Mark Zuckerberg:

“Also, if you happen to run into the younger, richer Mark Zuckerberg, tell him I said hi and he causes me great aggravation each day,” he jokes.

The coincidence of the names changed the man’s life significantly. He even created a website iammarkzuckerberg.comto explain how the Meta CEO’s name affects him. Sometimes the situations are funny, and sometimes they are really annoying. He says that when he makes hotel/restaurant reservations or receives business calls, people often think it’s a scam or a joke, so they hang up.

Another situation happened in Las Vegas. A limousine driver met him with a sign that read “Mark Zuckerberg,” and this gathered a crowd of disappointed people who were waiting for another star. But sometimes confusion leads to dangerous situations — the lawyer receives messages and calls with threats or requests for money addressed to the head of Meta.

“We know there’s more than one Mark Zuckerberg in the world, and we are getting to the bottom of this,” he adds.

On his website, the lawyer notes that he has nothing against the “original” Mark Zuckerberg and sincerely wishes him all the best. At the same time, he adds that he would not mind taking on his case in the event of bankruptcy if he ends up in Indiana, saying that it would be symbolic, given their common name.

Source: TechCrunch