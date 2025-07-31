Mark Zuckerberg is happy that time on Facebook and Instagram has increased thanks to AI garbage and wants to bring it to smart glasses

Mark Zuckerberg was inspired by Meta’s second quarter financial report. He is delighted that users are spending more time looking at AI “creations” on Facebook than on Instagram.

Although social media users are increasingly complaining about the proliferation of low-quality content created by artificial intelligence, Meta is fine with it. The company claims that artificial intelligence systems have become better at helping to find the right content.

“Artificial intelligence is greatly improving our ability to show people content they find interesting and useful. Improvements to our recommendation systems have improved the quality so much that they’ve led to a 5% increase in time spent on Facebook and a 6% increase in time spent on Instagram this quarter alone,” Zuckerberg told investors.

Meta estimates that in June, more than 3.4 billion people used one of its “family of apps” every day: This figure was up 6% year-on-year and helped drive total app revenue to $47.1 billion — 22% year-on-year.

The company reported that the time spent watching videos increased by 20% year-on-year during the quarter, thanks to the optimization of Meta ranking systems and work to promote more “original” content on Instagram. Threads, Elon Musk’s X analog, also saw a time increase due to the “inclusion of LLM.”

Another interesting idea of Mark Zuckerberg is also related to AI. During Meta’s earnings conference, he announced that he believes people will be at a disadvantage without AI glasses in the future.

“I continue to believe that glasses will be the perfect form factor for artificial intelligence because you can allow artificial intelligence to see what you see during the day, hear what you hear, talk to you. […] I think that in the future, if you don’t have AI glasses (or some other way of interacting with AI), you’re probably going to be at a pretty significant cognitive disadvantage compared to other people.”

Meta, in particular, focused on creating smart glasses, such as Ray-Ban or new ones Oakley. These glasses allow users to listen to music, take photos and videos, and ask questions to Meta AI, including about what a person sees in front of them. These glasses have become a hit for the company, and according to EssilorLuxottica, Meta’s revenue from Ray-Ban sales has more than tripled compared to last year.

“This is something that we have been working on with Reality Labs for the last 5-10 years, basically doing research on all these different things.”

The virtual reality division of Reality Labs was quite costly, so Zuckerberg probably wants to justify its value to investors by positioning it as the future of artificial intelligence and consumer computing in general. Meta also reported that Reality Labs’ operating losses in the second quarter amounted to $4.53 billion. Since 2020, the division has lost almost $70 billion.

Zuckerberg considers glasses to be “the perfect way to combine the physical and digital worlds.” According to him, of course. But perhaps the billionaire is still troubled by the actual failure of his virtual reality idea, and he decided to revive it in a different capacity using the AI fashion wave.

Source: TechCrunch, 2