Marvel and The Last of Us star to play Tony Montana in Scarface remake

No, it’s not Pedro Pascal.

Danny Ramirez, known for his role as a new Falcon in the MCU and Manny Alvarez from The Last of Us will be the central character in the remake of Scarface through his own production company Pinstripes.

According to DeadlineRamirez runs Pinstripes with his college friend Tom Culliver. Along with creating “original intellectual property,” they are working on a new adaptation of the 1930s novel Scarface by Armitage Traill.

The new film will include “some influences” from the original 1932 adaptation and its 1983 remake by Brian De Palma, where Al Pacino took on the role of Tony Montana, a Cuban immigrant who becomes a drug dealer in Miami while struggling with his own drug addiction. The new version of the character will be played by Ramirez himself.

“One of the biggest pieces of intellectual property that we are adapting right now is Scarface. Obviously, Danny will play the main role. We want to modernize it by adapting the original novel,” Culliver told Deadline. “We’re developing it independently; we have some funding. Obviously, there’s the Pacino legacy from the ’80s and then the original 1932 movie, but I think it’s ripe for modernization and to have someone like Danny in the lead role is really exciting.”

Ramirez adds that it was a dream come true for them to play Scarface and develop the theme:

“I think that in 2025 the topic is more relevant than ever. So that’s why we are happy to take it on.”

The new adaptation of Scarface does not yet have a production start date or release date. Earlier, Universal attempted to restart the project with director Luca Guadagnino, but in 2023 he announced that he was no longer working on the project, while there was no news from the studio at all.